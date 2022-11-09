Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kalvin Phillips said he is optimistic he will make England’s World Cup squad after a comeback that he found both “amazing” and “nerve-wracking”.

The midfielder, who had been out for eight weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery, played 41 minutes as a substitute in Manchester City’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the World Cup on Thursday and Phillips, who had only previously played 14 minutes for City, accepts he is still a doubt.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long time. I’m glad to get back out there and play with the lads. Without playing for a while, it’s nerve-wrecking stepping onto the pitch for one of my first appearances for the club. It felt good.”

Phillips started every game for England in Euro 2020, when they reached the final, but said he feared his World Cup chances were ended.

He added: “[It’s been] difficult. When I first found out I needed the operation everything went out the window. I didn’t feel great about the situation. But after a couple of days I always made sure I worked hard. I was always positive. I’m back fit now so hopefully have a chance.

“A couple of days after the operation my thought was to get back into the club and do as much as I could to get fit. I did more sessions than I would have done to get my fitness back.”

“Anything can happen. I’m optimistic but I know with the amount of game time I’ve had there’s always a doubt.

“I think with my injuries I’ve not been playing 100 percent because of my shoulder. Now it’s sorted I can get back to what I was before. Hopefully it’ll put me in good stead.”