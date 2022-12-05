Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matty Cash described Kylian Mbappe as “the quickest thing I’ve ever seen” and said the France forward was so fast he was “burning my legs” with his acceleration in the World Cup holders’ 3-1 win over Poland.

Mbappe scored twice to take his tally to five goals this World Cup and Cash, who was his immediate opponent at the Al Thumama Stadium, said he was the toughest player he has ever faced.

The Aston Villa and Poland right-back was pleased to end the evening with Mbappe’s shirt, which he will frame, but only after a difficult 90 minutes against the Paris Saint-Germain player, who also set up Olivier Giroud’s goal.

“It was amazing,” said Cash. “He’s obviously unbelievable and probably my toughest opponent by far. I spent the afternoon watching his clips and I knew it was going to be a tough test, but when he gets the ball, stops and moves, he’s the quickest thing I’ve ever seen. I said to him at the end, ‘Can I have your shirt?’ And he gave me his match-worn shirt so I’m delighted with that.”

Cash described the difficulties in facing a player of Mbappe’s speed, adding: “I didn’t know whether to drop off or go tight, and when I went tight he just spun in behind. I did everything I could, when it was one-v-one I thought I’d done okay against him, he didn’t really run me once. There were times where he got space on the counter-attack which is where he scored the second goal, and that’s where he hurts teams.”

Having analysed Mbappe in the afternoon before the game, he described the problem with facing him in person.

“I’m watching the videos while lying in bed,” he smiled. “In real life he’s burning my legs, that’s the difference. It’s a massive difference, when he stands you up and moves he does it really well. He drops the shoulder, goes short then long. I got into a couple of races with him, and I did alright. You look over your shoulder and he’s there.”

Cash described Mbappe as the fastest player he has faced. He said: “He’s the quickest, [Raheem] Sterling’s up there as well. I said before tonight that Sterling was my toughest opponent when we faced Manchester City, he was brilliant.

“But I’m delighted, playing against [Lionel] Messi and Mbappe in the space of four days is a learning curve. It’s a boy’s dream to play in a major tournament against these types of players, and to get their match-worn shirt.”

(Getty Images)

Cash believes even Sterling would lose a race to Mbappe, adding: “It would be a good bet. Sterling’s rapid, but I think Mbappe is electric.”

France defender Jules Kounde said Mbappe is scary to face. He has tried marking his team-mate and explained: “I have in training and I can say it is really difficult.”