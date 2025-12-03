The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lego launching a life-size World Cup trophy and there’s a secret hidden inside
The Lego brick trophy will be plastic instead of 18 carat solid gold and green malachite
Lego is launching a life-size World Cup soccer trophy made of 2,842 Lego bricks.
The toy giant teamed up with FIFA Wednesday to announce the product that will launch the classic Danish toy brand’s first World Cup range next year.
The Lego version of the trophy first presented at the 1974 World Cup will be the exact same height of 36.8 centimeters (14 ½ inches).
But the Lego brick trophy will be plastic instead of 18 carat solid gold and green malachite, and easier to pick up than the original’s 6.175 kilograms (13.6 pounds).
It goes on sale for $200 in March and will include “a hidden scene which can be opened via a pullable slip in the upper globe section,” Lego said in a statement.
It’s already available for preorder on the Lego website with a limit of three per customer.
FIFA keeps the original trophy in Zurich.
The first 48-team men's World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico opens June 11.
The draw takes place Friday at the Kennedy Center, for the purpose of dividing the 48-team field into 12 groups of four.
Once the tournament starts, 32 teams will advance from those preliminary groups to the single-elimination knockout rounds.
The 12 round-robin World Cup groups are designated Group A, Group B ... and so on, down to Group L.
There is a full reveal of venues and game times set for Saturday, although game dates for the three host countries have already been revealed.