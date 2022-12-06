Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.

Here’s how the players fared.

Morocco

Yassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went up for offside. Kept out a powerful Olmo free kick, too. Saved two penalties in the shootout.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5: Tested Simon with a powerful long-range shot, but was inconsistent defensively, leaving Ferran alone too often. Was taken off shortly before the end of regular time.

Nayef Aguerd - 7: Put a free header over the crossbar late in the first half, but made two great challenges later on to dispossess Morata and Olmo in the Morocco area. Replaced late in regular time.

Romain Saiss - 6: The captain led by example. Was a powerful presence in the Morocco box.

Achraf Hakimi - 8: Whipped a free kick just over the Spain bar in the early phases of the game. Defensively sound from first whistle to last. Scored the winning penalty with a panenka.

Sofyan Amrabat - 8: Troubled Spain with his physicality throughout. Won many a challenge and produced a fantastic block on 88 minutes, before the flag went up for offside.

Sofyan Amrabat tackles Spain captain Sergio Busquets (AP)

Selim Amallah - 4: Would not have been expected to control the game given Spain’s midfield prowess, but was largely anonymous anyway.

Azzedine Ounahi - 7: Carried the ball really well, especially in the second half. Was replaced just befoore penalties.

Sofiane Boufal - 8: Some lovely moments on the ball, including when he sent Llorente for almuerzo. Could have helped out Mazraoui more in dealing with Ferran, but seemingly wasn’t instructed to do so – and that would have limited his attacking threat in fairness. An unfortunate injury saw him replaced on 65 minutes.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 5: A mixed bag. Ruined one second-half Morocco counter-attack by straying well offside. Was taken off not long before full time.

Hakim Ziyech - 8: A bit of a nuisance to the Spain backline. Full of energy from start to finish. Pummeled his penalty down the middle.

(EPA)

Substitutes

Abde Ezzalzouli - 6.

Walid Cheddira - 3: Thought he had all the time in the world when breaking for Morocco in extra time, only to be thwarted by the retreating Laporte – and the offside flag. Then should have scored when one on one with Simon but passed a shot straight at the goalkeeper. Went on one really encouraging run at goal, but was again too ponderous and lost the ball.

Abdelhamid Sabiri - 6. Scored in the penalty shootout.

Jawad El Yamiq - 5.

Yahia Attiyat Allah- 5.

Badr Benoun - 4. Took a poor penalty in the shootout, which Simon saved.

Spain

Unai Simon - 8: Just about dealt with a long-distance effort from Mazraoui. Made a crucial stop to keep out Cheddira when one on one in extra time. Saved one penalty in the shootout.

Walid Cheddira is kept out by Unai Simon before the flag is raised for offside (AP)

Marcos Llorente - 4: Did not really justify his surprise inclusion, unfortunately.

Rodri - 6: Was not called upon for too many direct defensive involvements. Booked for a challenge on Hakimi as the second half wore on.

Aymeric Laporte - 6: Like Rodri, wasn’t tested too much, with more of Morocco’s attacks coming down the flanks.

Jordi Alba - 5: Ziyech got the better of him in various moments. Was taken off in extra time as Balde came on.

Sergio Busquets - 4: Ill-advised flick saw Spain lose possession in the early stages. Decreasingly influential at this level. Missed his penalty.

Gavi - 4: Suprisingly poor touch to give away the ball allowed Morocco to break in the first half. Saw a shot tipped onto the bar when he should have scored, but his blushes were spared by a flag for offside. Gave away several free kicks. Was taken off just after the hour mark.

Pedri - 7: Grew into the game after a surprisingly ineffective first half.

Pedri wasn’t at his influential best but did improve as the match wore on (AP)

Ferran Torres - 6: Was allowed far too much space on Spain’s right flank. Pressed well early on but faded. Replaced by Williams towards the end of the second half.

Marco Asensio - 6: Timed his runs well but lacked an end product. Was replaced on 63 minutes.

Dani Olmo - 6: The least impactful of Spain’s attackers in the first half but improved after the break. Tested Bounou with a sharp free kick. Made way for Fati in extra time.

Substitutes

Alvaro Morata - 6: Flashed a dangerous low cross in front of the Morocco goal, but no teammates were anywhere near it. Then got into good positions a few times but was similarly deprived of options.

Carlos Soler - 4: Came on for Gavi and was an improvement on the teenager, but not by much. Missed with a really poor penalty.

Nico Williams - 7: Looked dangerous every time he was on the ball but was replaced himself before the shootout.

Ansu Fati - 6: Looked dangerous from the moment he came on.

Alejandro Balde - 5.

Pablo Sarabia - 5: Clipped the post with the last kick of extra time. Hit it full on in the shootout.