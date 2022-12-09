Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neymar has joined Pele as the top all-time goalscorer for Brazil’s men’s team, netting his 77th strike for the Selecao while playing in their World Cup quarter-final against Croatia.

Pele, who has been suffering from ill health in recent weeks, scored 77 goals for Brazil across 92 official appearances. The former striker, 82, played his first game for the national team in 1957 and his last in 1971, winning three World Cups during that spell.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Neymar was making his 124th appearance for Brazil when he scored in their Qatar World Cup quarter-final against Croatia on Friday (9 December).

The winger finished off a slick move by rounding Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slamming a shot high into the net in extra time to make it 1-0.

Marta, meanwhile, is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 115 goals in 171 appearances for the nation’s women’s team.