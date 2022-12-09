Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Neymar equals Pele’s goalscoring record for Brazil with World Cup strike against Croatia

Neymar joined the legendary striker as his nation’s top all-time men’s scorer on 77 goals, while Marta has 115 for Brazil’s women’s team

Alex Pattle
Friday 09 December 2022 17:21
Comments
Bukayo Saka starts ‘spelling school’ TikTok trend with Marcus Rashford

Neymar has joined Pele as the top all-time goalscorer for Brazil’s men’s team, netting his 77th strike for the Selecao while playing in their World Cup quarter-final against Croatia.

Pele, who has been suffering from ill health in recent weeks, scored 77 goals for Brazil across 92 official appearances. The former striker, 82, played his first game for the national team in 1957 and his last in 1971, winning three World Cups during that spell.

FOLLOW LIVE: Croatia vs Brazil – latest World Cup quarter-final updates

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Neymar was making his 124th appearance for Brazil when he scored in their Qatar World Cup quarter-final against Croatia on Friday (9 December).

The winger finished off a slick move by rounding Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slamming a shot high into the net in extra time to make it 1-0.

Recommended

Marta, meanwhile, is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 115 goals in 171 appearances for the nation’s women’s team.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in