Neymar ruled out of Brazil’s remaining World Cup group stage games with ankle injury
Neymar’s teammate Danilo will also miss the matches against Switzerland and Cameroon
Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their country's remaining two World Cup group games and face a fight to be fit for the knockout stage after sustaining injuries in Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia, a source close to the team told Reuters on Friday.
Brazil top Group G and next face Switzerland and Cameroon, without their most famous player Neymar and ever-reliable fullback Danilo, though the team's doctor confirmed only that they would miss the Swiss game.
“Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters. “They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”
Neymar has had problems with his right foot and ankle for several years and looked distraught when he left the pitch late in Thursday's match.
In the 2014 World Cup he suffered a back injury in the quarter-final victory over Colombia, ruling him out of the 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.
Adding to Brazil's problems, winger Antony and midfielder Lucas Paqueta are both ill and could also miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.
