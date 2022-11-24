Neymar left in tears with ankle injury in Brazil World Cup win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neymar was left in tears on the Brazil’s bench with an apparent ankle injury suffered in the win over Serbia at the World Cup.

The PSG star appeared to pick up the injury when tackled during a counter-attack in the second-half of the 2-0 win at the Lusail Stadium.

He continued to play on before being removed in the 79th minute.

He appeared to have ice taped to his ankle and was visibly distraught as team staff worked on him.

The team doctor was cagey on the prognosis for the Selecao’s star man after the match indicating there was “trauma” to the ankle but that they ma need to wait 24-48 hours to make a full assessment.

Neymar was taken off in the closing stages of the win (AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil next face Switzerland on Monday.

Two goals from Richarlison were enough to secure all three points on Thursday night and joint top of the fledgling Group alongside the Swiss who beat Cameroon earlier in the day.