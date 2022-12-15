Jump to content

Money paid to Premier League clubs for World Cup players revealed as Man City top list

Premier League champions City had 16 players in Qatar - more than any other team

Sport Staff
Thursday 15 December 2022 11:21
Comments
World Cup: France battle past Morocco to set up thrilling final against Argentina

Manchester City received the most money of the $27m paid out to Premier League clubs by Fifa as compensation for the World Cup.

Any team which releases players for the World Cup is eligible to receive payments from Fifa’s Club Benefits Programme.

The money paid out to clubs is calculated by how long a player is away at the tournament, at approximately $10,000 per day.

This means a club who has a single player in the World Cup final or third-place play-off could receive a payment of around $370,000.

Payments are also sometimes split between a player’s former teams, but champions Manchester City have topped the list of the 20 Premier League clubs.

City had 16 players competing at the World Cup in Qatar, more than any other Premier League team.

In addition to striker Julian Alvarez, who has reached the final with Argentina, City had several players who reached the quarter-finals, including England’s Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips, Portugal’s Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, as well as Nathan Ake and Ederson of the Netherlands and Brazil respectively.

City will therefore receive around $4m in compensation, the most of any Premier League team.

Bournemouth, who had just two players in Qatar, received the least as Kieffer Moore and Chris Mephams’s involvement with Wales only lasted until the group stages.

Compensation received by Premier League clubs for the World Cup

Manchester City - $4m

Chelsea - $2.86m

Manchester City - $2.65

Tottenham - $2.4m

Liverpool - $1.8m

Arsenal - $1.57m

Wolves - $1.54m

Leicester - $1.4m

Brighton - $1.35m

Fulham - £1.3m

Brentford - $1.1m

West Ham - $1m

Newcastle - $900,000

Aston Villa - $810,000

Everton - $690,000

Crystal Palace - $650,000

Leeds - $620,000

Nottingham Forest - $480,000

Southampton - $420,000

Bournemouth - $270,000

