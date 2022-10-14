Jump to content

Fifa urged to commit to compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers

Amnesty International have urged Fifa to contribute £392m towards the measures, equivalent to the amount set aside for World Cup prize money

Jamie Gardner
Friday 14 October 2022 16:51
Comments
Amnesty International have urged Fifa to contribute £392m towards the measures

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fifa has been asked to respond to calls for a compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers in Qatar by the end of the month.

A Uefa working group met with Fifa in Zurich on Wednesday to discuss the scheme, and reiterate its support for the creation of a centre to support migrant workers in the World Cup host country.

The group also sought – and says it received – assurances over the safety, security and inclusion of all individuals due to attend the finals which start next month, including all spectators, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, journalists and human rights’ defenders.

“The working group welcomed Fifa’s clear assurances regarding the topic of safety, security and inclusion for all individuals,” a statement issued by Uefa said.

“It requested Fifa to respond and commit to the outstanding issues regarding migrant workers by the end of October.”

Human rights’ groups have also called on Fifa to contribute to the remediation measures for migrant workers, including the support centre and compensation scheme.

Amnesty International urged Fifa to contribute £392m towards the measures, equivalent to the amount set aside for World Cup prize money.

Nine of the European nations who have qualified for the finals, including England and Wales, are part of the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign.

Captains of the competing nations are set to wear armbands in support of the campaign during the tournament, in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The English Football Association wrote to fifa three weeks ago requesting permission to wear the armband, but it is understood all of the campaign members intend to press ahead with the armband even if Fifa refuses to approve it or sanctions them for wearing it.

Thank you for registering

