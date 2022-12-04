Raheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Raheem Sterling was unavailable for England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal as Bukayo Saka replaced Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup.

The return of Saka in place of three-goal leading scorer Rashford was the only change Gareth Southgate made for the tie at Al Bayt Stadium.

Saka, who netted a brace in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran, was rested for the final Group B game against Wales, where Rashford also scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

But England boss Southgate opted to recall the Arsenal man for the first knockout stage, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson retaining their places in the side.

Sterling will take no part in the match, however.

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among England’s substitutes but he will be absent as he deals with a family issue.

Sterling scored in England’s win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Wales match.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the £ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

Senegal were without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye through suspension and showed two alterations from the 2-1 win over Ecuador which saw them through to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy replaced Gueye with Krepin Diatta also coming in - while Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were named in the side, along with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.