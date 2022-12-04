Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raheem Sterling misses England World Cup match with Senegal with ‘family matter’

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among England’s substitutes but he will be absent as he deals with a family issue

Mark Mann-Bryans
Al Bayt Stadium
Sunday 04 December 2022 19:27
Comments
England boss addresses Raheem Sterling’s ‘family matter’ before World Cup match with Senegal

Raheem Sterling was unavailable for England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal as Bukayo Saka replaced Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup.

The return of Saka in place of three-goal leading scorer Rashford was the only change Gareth Southgate made for the tie at Al Bayt Stadium.

Saka, who netted a brace in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran, was rested for the final Group B game against Wales, where Rashford also scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

But England boss Southgate opted to recall the Arsenal man for the first knockout stage, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson retaining their places in the side.

Sterling will take no part in the match, however.

Recommended

The Chelsea winger was expected to be among England’s substitutes but he will be absent as he deals with a family issue.

Sterling scored in England’s win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Wales match.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the £ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

Senegal were without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye through suspension and showed two alterations from the 2-1 win over Ecuador which saw them through to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy replaced Gueye with Krepin Diatta also coming in - while Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were named in the side, along with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in