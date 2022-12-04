Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there.

Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.

Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident.

Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as he needs, with the 27-year-old understandably concerned for the well-being of his children.

Sterling was expected to return to England’s line-up for the last-16 fixture against Sengeal in Qatar and Southgate added that he did not know if or when the international would return to the camp but that football was “not the most important thing” at this time.

England face defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday 10 December and Sterling, who remains committed to helping the Three Lions win the World Cup, will have the opportunity to return to Qatar should the circumstances be right.

When asked if he thought Sterling would figure at the tournament from here, manager Southgate said on ITV: “We’ve got to wait and see.

“At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family, and we’re going to support that and we’re going leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home.”

He added: “I really don’t know (the likelihood of him returning) because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

Southgate later said at his post-match press conference: “I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning. You have days where events happen and you have to deal with them. It's not ideal for the group before a big game, but it pales into insignificance."

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden started either side of Kane in England’s attack with Saka scoring England’s third goal and Foden coming away with two assists.

Sterling has made 81 appearances for England and his absence leaves England with 24 players in Qatar after Arsenal defender Ben White left the camp last week.