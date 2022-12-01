Roberto Martinez stands down as Belgium manager after World Cup exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roberto Martinez has confirmed that he will leave his role as manager of Belgium after they exited the 2022 World Cup.

The former Everton boss, who was in charge of the Red Devils for six years, guided them to third place in Russia four years ago and was at the helm for a three-and-a-half year spell as Fifa's No 1 ranked side.

But a deeply disappointing tournament in Qatar, where a defeat by Morocco and a draw with Croatia ensured a group-stage exit, has seen him opt to walk away.

"That was my last game", he said afterwards at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. "It's emotional as you can imagine."

Martinez’s side were improved against the 2018 finalists but substitute Romelu Lukaku, in particular, failed to take a number of second-half chances, the draw not enough as Croatia progressed in their place.

Martinez insists he has no regrets, instead rueing the ultimately costly performance in defeat to Morocco, who went on to win the group.

“It’s not easy to win games in the World Cup. We weren’t ourselves in the first game, we had a deserved defeat in our second game,” he added.

“Today we were ready, we created opportunities and today there is no regret. We’re out but we can leave with our heads held high.

“You see Youri Tielemans and other young players - the golden generation is doing something that is bringing the next generation on.

“It’s not what names are on the pitch, the legacy can be left in many ways.”