Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup in major blow to Senegal

Senegal star Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese football federation said Thursday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old Mane had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late on Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on 8 November.

"The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days," Bayern said.

Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mane's lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.

"Unfortunately, today's MRI shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped," Afonso said. "The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup."

Senegal, the reigning African champions, had hoped that Mane, a two-time African player of the year, could return at some point during the tournament.

Most of Senegal's squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team's first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

Senegal play hosts Qatar four days after they faces the Netherlands. Their final game in Group A is against Ecuador on 29 November.

Senegal won their first major title at the African Cup in February, when Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to beat Egypt in the final. Mane also scored the winning penalty in a playoff that sealed a place for Senegal in Qatar.

Senegal — with Mane — were rated by many as the best African team to ever go to a World Cup.