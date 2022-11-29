Jump to content

Senegal’s key players ahead of World Cup last-16 meeting with England

The Africa Cup of Nations champions boast some serious talent in their squad, even if Sadio Mane is missing

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 29 November 2022 22:01
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day ten

Group A runners-up Senegal football await England in the last 16 of the World Cup 2022 after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.

Here we look at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.

For a full squad guide to Senegal’s 26 players at the tournament in Qatar, including their potential breakout star, click here.

Eduoard Mendy

The Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and has plenty of experience to handle the big occasion. He showed his value to the team at both ends of the pitch with the winning goal which secured the vital victory over Ecuador.

Ismaila Sarr

In the absence of the injured Sadio Mane there has been a greater expectation placed on the Watford forward. His only goal so far has come via a coolly taken penalty, having won the spot-kick himself, and while he has pace and movement he will have to offer more in the latter stages.

