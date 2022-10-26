Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spearheaded in attack by one of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards in Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing from the group stage in Qatar this winter.

The Serbs stunned Portugal in their qualifying group, with Mitrovic heading in a late winner to seal their passage to the World Cup, finishing impressively top of the group.

While they did not qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia were at the last World Cup in Russia and came third in a group which included Brazil and Switzerland - two of their opponents this time round too.

With impressive Ajax playmaker and ex-Southampton man Dusan Tadic captaining the side, Serbia will likely be battling with the Swiss and Cameroon for the second qualification spot from Group G.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Brazil vs Serbia – 19:00

Monday 28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia – 10:00

Friday 2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland – 19:00

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Matija Nastasic (Mallorca), Mihailo Ristic (Benfica)

Midfielders: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Marko Grujic (Porto), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Uros Racic (Braga)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Ones to watch

Star – Aleksandar Mitrovic: Serbia’s all-time record goalscorer - with a terrific strike-rate of 50 goals in 76 caps - the lethal Fulham striker will be going into this World Cup in red-hot form given his start to the season in the Premier League. In a side with numerous attacking top-class outlets, Mitro will likely get the service he craves from out wide. He also scored in the last World Cup in Russia, in the 2-1 loss to Switzerland.

Breakout talent – Dusan Vlahovic: The 22-year-old was closely linked with a move to Arsenal in January before he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina. He also has a brilliant strike-rate - eight in 16 appearances - for his country and will be looking to shine at what will be his first major tournament.

Odds (taken from Betfair)

100/1

Prediction

It’s a tricky one to call between Serbia and Switzerland for second in the group, with Brazil the clear and obvious favourites for top spot. It could well come down to the final match between the two countries but despite Serbia’s impressive qualifying progression, Switzerland’s superior tournament record and victory in 2018 gives them the edge over the Serbs. Knocked out in the group stage.