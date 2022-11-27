Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Son Heung-min: Ghana boss Otto Addo hopes to keep South Korea star quiet

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 November 2022 17:09
Comments
South Korea’s Son Heung-min is recovering from a fractured eye socket (Mike Egerton/PA)
South Korea’s Son Heung-min is recovering from a fractured eye socket (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ghana head coach Otto Addo hopes to get the better of his former player Son Heung-min when his side take on Group H rivals South Korea on Monday.

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg and predicted a golden future for the Tottenham forward, who started out in Europe at the German club.

Addo said: “I had the pleasure of having him as a coach when I was under-19s coach at Hamburg.

“He’s a very good character first of all, a hard-working player. I really like his character. He’s very disciplined and became so good because he worked so hard for it.”

Recommended

Son moved on from Hamburg to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 before sealing a reported £22million move to Tottenham in 2015.

Addo, whose side lost 3-2 to Portugal in their opening group game, said: “This is what I hoped for him and what I expected. You can’t predict everything, especially in youth players.

“But I saw something in him and proposed him to our first-team squad and he did well there. So far he’s had a great career.”

Son had been doubtful for the World Cup after fracturing an eye socket in Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League win at Marseille at the start of the month.

He played the full 90 minutes while wearing a face mask on his return to action in South Korea’s opening-game 0-0 draw against Uruguay.

“I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow,” Addo said. “I’m happy for him that he’s healthy again, or can play at least.

“We will try and stop him together, always as a team. It’s always about closing gaps, picking up runs and closing spaces and this we do as a team.”

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento believes Son can have a bigger impact in his side’s second group game.

Bento said: “As far as Son is concerned, because he was recently injured, he was adapting and trying to feel comfortable with the face mask.

Recommended

“He needed to feel at ease with his team-mates and then the opponents and I think this second game will be different.

“He’s already been able to play the full 90 minutes and as a team we need to do our best so he can take advantage of his skills.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in