Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Last-16 draw, ones to watch, odds and more ahead of Morocco clash
Spain will be looking to bounce back in the last-16 after their shock defeat to Japan
Spain are eyeing a place in the World Cup quarter-finals when they take on Morocco on Tuesday afternoon in the last-16.
It’s been a mixed tournament so far for Luis Enrique’s side. They pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 in their first match, but slipped up and conceded a late goal to draw with Germany.
Yet the biggest shock came in their third match when Japan launched a stirring comeback to win 2-1, meaning the 2010 winners only progressed in second place ahead of Germany due to their superior goal-difference.
The Spanish will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Education City Stadium against Group F winners Morocco.
Here is everything you need to know:
Group fixtures (all times GMT)
Tuesday 6 November - Morocco vs Spain vs Croatia, last 16 (Education City Stadium, 3pm)
Confirmed squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia)
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)
Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
Ones to watch
Star –Pedri: The Barcelona midfielder, who turns 20 during the group stage of this World Cup, almost should be a ‘breakout talent’, but he featured heavily for Spain at last summer’s Euros, where he even made the team of the tournament. Pedri has excellent ball control and is nimble in possession, with a great ability to unlock opposition defences. Look for him to take responsibility despite his youth and be a key part of any success Spain have.
Breakout talent – Nico Williams: The Liberian-born 20-year-old made his senior debut for Spain during September’s Nations League fixtures, playing twice and recording an assist. The Athletic Bilbao winger was a substitute in both of those games so may not be a starter for Luis Enrique yet, but if he is provided enough of a platform, he should exhibit glimpses of the exciting play that has made him one to watch in La Liga so far this season.
Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)
6/1
Prediction
After thrashing Costa Rica, Spain looked certainties to top the group but a draw to Germany and shock defeat against Japan means their form going into this clash is topsy-turvy. Morocco are riding high - yet Spain’s quality should see them through to the last eight. Morocco 0-1 Spain
