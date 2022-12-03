Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?
The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.
Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history.
Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.
The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group winners taking on the runners-up from a different group, while the third- and fourth-placed nations in each group are eliminated from the competition.
Here are the teams who qualified for the last 16:
France
Brazil
Portugal
Netherlands
Senegal
England
USA
Australia
Argentina
Poland
Morocco
Croatia
Japan
Spain
South Korea
Switzerland
And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:
Qatar
Canada
Ecuador
Iran
Wales
Denmark
Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Belgium
Germany
Costa Rica
Ghana
Uruguay
Serbia
Cameroon
Here are all the results so far at the 2022 World Cup:
