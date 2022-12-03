Jump to content

Who has been eliminated from World Cup 2022 and who has qualified for the knockout stage?

The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 December 2022 10:36
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day thirteen

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history.

Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group winners taking on the runners-up from a different group, while the third- and fourth-placed nations in each group are eliminated from the competition.

Here are the teams who qualified for the last 16:

France

Brazil

Portugal

Netherlands

Senegal

England

USA

Australia

Argentina

Poland

Morocco

Croatia

Japan

Spain

South Korea

Switzerland

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

Here are all the results so far at the 2022 World Cup:

