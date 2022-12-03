Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage has thrown up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history.

Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

The top two teams from each group go through to the round of 16, with group winners taking on the runners-up from a different group, while the third- and fourth-placed nations in each group are eliminated from the competition.

Here are the teams who qualified for the last 16:

France

Brazil

Portugal

Netherlands

Senegal

England

USA

Australia

Argentina

Poland

Morocco

Croatia

Japan

Spain

South Korea

Switzerland

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

Here are all the results so far at the 2022 World Cup: