Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marcus Rashford: Harry Maguire reveals how England World Cup hero restored his self-belief

Maguire says he has tried to help Rashford resdiscover form during the most difficult period of his career

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday 30 November 2022 09:16
Comments
<p>England forward Marcus Rashford</p>

England forward Marcus Rashford

(Getty Images)

Harry Maguire revealed how he has tried to help Marcus Rashford rediscover his form and restored his self-belief after the Manchester United forward's match-winning display in England’s 3-0 World Cup victory over Wales.

Rashford scored twice and had a telling hand in another goal as Gareth Southgate's side secured top spot in Group B and progressed to a last-16 tie against Senegal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old only regained his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup after an 18-month exile from international football due to his poor performances at club level.

Maguire has watched Rashford play his way back into form at United and said that he and others at the club have done what they can to help him get back to his best.

“I am really pleased for Marcus,” Maguire said. “For the last year or so he has been in and out of the England team and set up.

Recommended

“I think he has really found his form again for Manchester United and he is a massive player for our club, throughout a long career, you will always have ups and downs and it is all about how you bounce back when you are out of form.”

When asked if he had personally tried to help Rashford, he said: "Yes, I speak to him a lot and I try to give him as much belief as I can. But listen, Marcus is a fantastic player who has had a great career up until now.

“I think this last year has been difficult for him but all good players rise to the top again. I think if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard - first and foremost for his club - then he will get opportunities for his country.

“Like I said, he showed he belongs on this stage. When he gets that opportunity with the confidence that he has, he is a threat to anyone."

Maguire added: “There’s all types of things that you do [to help]. I am sure the coaching staff and everyone close to him try to help him. I am close to Marcus, a good mate of his on and off the field, the main thing is trying to get the belief back in his game.

Recommended

“Marcus is a fantastic talent and you see it day in day out when you train with him. It was a matter of time until he got his confidence and form back.

“He just need to keep working hard and things will change. A career is a long time, over 15 years, there will be a lot of ups and downs. You’ve got to bounce back if you want to be successful.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in