Who is left in the World Cup 2022? Finalists confirmed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 World Cup is reaching its denouement as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage threw up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

That continued in the knockout stages with a number fo surprise results and now we are tantalisingly close to finding out who will be able to call themselves 2022 World Cup champions

Here are the teams left in the competition:

Through to the final:

Argentina

Yet to play in the semi-finals:

France

Morocco

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

United States

Australia

Poland

Senegal

Japan

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands

Brazil

England

Portugal

Croatia

Here are all the results so far at World Cup 2022: