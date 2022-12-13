Jump to content

Who is left in the World Cup 2022? Finalists confirmed

The teams through to the final of the Qatar World Cup - and those going home

Sports Staff
Tuesday 13 December 2022 21:23
World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun Brazil

The 2022 World Cup is reaching its denouement as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage threw up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

That continued in the knockout stages with a number fo surprise results and now we are tantalisingly close to finding out who will be able to call themselves 2022 World Cup champions

Here are the teams left in the competition:

Through to the final:

Argentina

Yet to play in the semi-finals:

France

Morocco

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

United States

Australia

Poland

Senegal

Japan

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands

Brazil

England

Portugal

Croatia

Here are all the results so far at World Cup 2022:

