Who is left in the World Cup 2022? Finalists confirmed
The teams through to the final of the Qatar World Cup - and those going home
The 2022 World Cup is reaching its denouement as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.
Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage threw up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.
That continued in the knockout stages with a number fo surprise results and now we are tantalisingly close to finding out who will be able to call themselves 2022 World Cup champions
Here are the teams left in the competition:
Through to the final:
Argentina
Yet to play in the semi-finals:
France
Morocco
And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:
Qatar
Canada
Ecuador
Iran
Wales
Denmark
Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Belgium
Germany
Costa Rica
Ghana
Uruguay
Serbia
Cameroon
United States
Australia
Poland
Senegal
Japan
South Korea
Spain
Switzerland
Netherlands
Brazil
England
Portugal
Croatia
Here are all the results so far at World Cup 2022:
