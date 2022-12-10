Jump to content

Which teams are in the World Cup semi-finals 2022?

The teams still in the Qatar World Cup - and those going home

Sports Staff
Saturday 10 December 2022 14:29
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day thirteen

The 2022 World Cup is reaching the business end as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage threw up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

The drama has continued in the knockout stage as Morocco stunned Spain in the last 16 and Croatia knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals.

There are only a handful of teams left in Qatar as the semi-final come into view before the final itself on Sunday December 18.

Here are the teams who have qualified for the semi-finals:

Through to the semi-finals:

Croatia

Argentina

Here are the teams who are yet to play in the quarter-finals

France

England

Portugal

Morocco

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

United States

Australia

Poland

Senegal

Japan

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Brazil

Netherlands

Here are all the results so far at the 2022 World Cup:

