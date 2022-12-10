Which teams are through to the World Cup semi-finals 2022?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 World Cup is reaching the business end as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December.

Despite the many off-field issues around the tournament in Qatar, the group stage threw up plenty of thrills and spills, with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia going down as one of the greatest shocks of any World Cup in history. Japan also stunned Germany, while Spain and England racked up goals in statement opening wins.

The drama has continued in the knockout stage as Morocco stunned Spain in the last 16 and then made history by beating Portugal to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, while Croatia knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals.

There are only a handful of teams left in Qatar as the semi-final come into view before the final itself on Sunday December 18.

Here are the teams who have qualified for the last four:

Through to the semi-finals:

Croatia

Argentina

Morocco

Here are the teams who are yet to play in the quarter-finals

France

England

And here are the teams eliminated from the tournament:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales

Denmark

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Belgium

Germany

Costa Rica

Ghana

Uruguay

Serbia

Cameroon

United States

Australia

Poland

Senegal

Japan

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Brazil

Netherlands

Portugal

Here are all the results so far at the 2022 World Cup: