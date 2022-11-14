Jump to content

USA add rainbow colours to logo at Qatar World Cup

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world’s biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday

Sports Staff
Monday 14 November 2022 16:22
<p>The new logo seen at the Al Gharrafa SC Stadium in Qatar </p>

The new logo seen at the Al Gharrafa SC Stadium in Qatar

(REUTERS)

The United States have incorporated rainbow colours into their badge while they are in Qatar in an overt message of support to the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the World Cup.

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world's biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has written to all represented nations urging them to "focus on the football", a message a number, including USA's Group B rivals England, are set to ignore.

The USA have added the change of colours - in place of the usual red stripes - to the logo that will be present throughout their training base although the version used on their shirt will remain the same.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has pledged his side will continue to stand up for what they believe in while at the tournament.

"I think that when we are on the world stage and [we're in] Qatar, it's important to bring awareness to these issues, and that's what Be the Change is about," Berhalter said while referencing the team's own specific campaign, that began back back in November 2020 to support social justice protests.

"It's not just stateside that we want to bring attention to social issues. It's also abroad. We recognize that Qatar has made strides and there has been a ton of progress, but there's still some work to do.

"Be the Change basically represents everyone's individual opportunity to make change and to have change start with them. So I think it's appropriate that we have that here as well."

USA begin their tournament against Wales on Monday 21 November before facing England and then Iran.

