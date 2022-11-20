World Cup stadiums: The eight venues hosting games in Qatar

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Cup in Qatar is upon us and runs from November 20 to December 18.

Eight stadiums in the Gulf state will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is largely being held in and around the capital city of Doha, allows fans to attend more than one game a day - with the venues no more than an hour’s drive from each other.

Here’s all the info you need about the eight host grounds:

LUSAIL STADIUM

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 80,000

Location: 15km north of central Doha

Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec. 18.

It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.

Matches:

Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia

Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico

Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay

Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarter-final

Dec. 13: First semi-final

Dec. 18: Final

AL BAYT STADIUM

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 60,000

Location: 40km north of Doha

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.

Matches:

Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador

Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia

Nov. 25: England v United States

Nov. 27: Spain v Germany

Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar

Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany

Dec. 4: Last-16 game

Dec. 10: Quarter-final

Dec. 14: Second semi-final

EDUCATION CITY STADIUM

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Doha

Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021.

The venue is a stone’s throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals.

Matches:

Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia

Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea

Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia

Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana

Nov. 30: Tunisia v France

Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal

Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarter-final

STADIUM 974

(AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 5km from the airport

This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar).

The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).

Matches:

Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland

Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana

Nov. 26: France v Denmark

Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland

Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina

Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland

Dec. 5: Last-16 game

KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM

((Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images))

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 11km from central Doha

The oldest stadium in Doha, the Khalifa International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017.

It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans. The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.

Matches:

Nov. 21: England v Iran

Nov. 23: Germany v Japan

Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador

Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada

Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal

Dec. 1: Japan v Spain

Dec. 3: Last-16 game

Dec. 17: Third-place game

AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM

(Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee via)

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha

Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar’s domestic cup - and Club World Cup games.

Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar. The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).

Matches:

Nov. 21: United States v Wales

Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada

Nov. 25: Wales v Iran

Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica

Nov. 29: Wales v England

Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium

Dec. 3: Last-16 game

AL THUMAMA STADIUM

(AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.

The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ - the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East.

This stadium’s capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

Matches:

Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands

Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica

Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal

Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco

Nov. 29: Iran v United States

Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco

Dec. 4: Last-16 game

Dec. 10: Quarter-final

AL JANOUB STADIUM

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha

The stadium design takes inspiration from the ‘dhow’ pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final.

The stadium’s capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.

Matches:

Nov. 22: France v Australia

Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon

Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia

Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia

Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark

Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay

Dec. 5: Last-16 game