World Cup stadiums: The eight venues hosting games in Qatar
The grounds are mostly in and around the capital city of Doha
The World Cup in Qatar is upon us and runs from November 20 to December 18.
Eight stadiums in the Gulf state will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is largely being held in and around the capital city of Doha, allows fans to attend more than one game a day - with the venues no more than an hour’s drive from each other.
Here’s all the info you need about the eight host grounds:
LUSAIL STADIUM
Capacity: 80,000
Location: 15km north of central Doha
Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec. 18.
It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.
Matches:
Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia
Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico
Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay
Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil
Dec. 6: Last-16 game
Dec. 9: Quarter-final
Dec. 13: First semi-final
Dec. 18: Final
AL BAYT STADIUM
Capacity: 60,000
Location: 40km north of Doha
Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.
Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.
Matches:
Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador
Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia
Nov. 25: England v United States
Nov. 27: Spain v Germany
Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar
Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany
Dec. 4: Last-16 game
Dec. 10: Quarter-final
Dec. 14: Second semi-final
EDUCATION CITY STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000
Location: Doha
Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021.
The venue is a stone’s throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals.
Matches:
Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia
Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea
Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia
Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana
Nov. 30: Tunisia v France
Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal
Dec. 6: Last-16 game
Dec. 9: Quarter-final
STADIUM 974
Capacity: 40,000
Location: 5km from the airport
This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar).
The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).
Matches:
Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland
Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana
Nov. 26: France v Denmark
Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland
Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina
Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland
Dec. 5: Last-16 game
KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000
Location: 11km from central Doha
The oldest stadium in Doha, the Khalifa International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017.
It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans. The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.
Matches:
Nov. 21: England v Iran
Nov. 23: Germany v Japan
Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador
Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada
Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal
Dec. 1: Japan v Spain
Dec. 3: Last-16 game
Dec. 17: Third-place game
AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha
Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar’s domestic cup - and Club World Cup games.
Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar. The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).
Matches:
Nov. 21: United States v Wales
Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada
Nov. 25: Wales v Iran
Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica
Nov. 29: Wales v England
Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium
Dec. 3: Last-16 game
AL THUMAMA STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000
Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.
The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ - the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East.
This stadium’s capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.
Matches:
Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands
Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica
Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal
Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco
Nov. 29: Iran v United States
Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco
Dec. 4: Last-16 game
Dec. 10: Quarter-final
AL JANOUB STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha
The stadium design takes inspiration from the ‘dhow’ pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final.
The stadium’s capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.
Matches:
Nov. 22: France v Australia
Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon
Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia
Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia
Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark
Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay
Dec. 5: Last-16 game
