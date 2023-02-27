Wout Weghorst reacts to finally winning a trophy

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wout Weghorst said a childhood dream had come true as he finally won the first trophy of his career with Manchester United a few weeks after his surprise move to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands striker joined on loan from Championship club Burnley in January, having spent the first half of the season in Turkey with Besiktas, and admitted if he had been offered this two months ago, he would have replied “Deal!”

Weghorst has only scored one goal for United but, after Casemiro headed them into the lead against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, provided the pass for Marcus Rashford, whose shot went in off defender Sven Botman to seal a 2-0 win.

And the former Wolfsburg forward said: “It is a childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in this final with the second goal.”

It was Weghorst’s third cup final, after two with AZ Alkmaar, and, at the age of 30 and after scoring 177 goals for clubs and country, he got a first piece of silverware.

He added: “In the Netherlands, I played two cup finals and lost both of them. This was the third time. Of course, that’s something special and of course, you put in all the hard work, hard effort to get really something in your head.”

Loris Karius made a terrific save just before half-time to keep out Weghorst’s long-range shot and he added: “That would make it even more special but, OK, I scored a lot of goals in the past and I never win one trophy. If I right now turn it around and do it the other way with less goals and trophies, I’d directly take it.”

United are still in the FA Cup and the Europa League and are third in the Premier League, leaving Weghorst aiming for success on four fronts.

He said: “It’s three left now. First one is in and first we have to stand still by this and enjoy it. But afterwards of course three to go. We have everything in our own hands so let’s go.”