Gold Omotayo double helps Wrexham boost play-off hopes against King’s Lynn

Wrexham boosted their play-off push with a 5-3 victory over struggling King’s Lynn at the Racecourse Ground.

Luke Young fired the hosts in front from the spot after a handball in the 18th minute, but Sonny Carey levelled from a free-kick two minutes later.

Jordan Davies restored the Wrexham advantage from a set-piece and it was 3-1 at half-time after Gold Omotayo beat the goalkeeper from a one-on-one situation.

Simeon Jackson pulled one back for King’s Lynn just short of the hour mark, but Jordan Ponticelli’s header five minutes later ensured the visitors were kept at arm’s length – for the time being, at least.

Jackson scored his second of the match to turn up the heat on Wrexham once more, but Omotayo made sure of the win in the 83rd minute to leave King’s Lynn four points from safety.