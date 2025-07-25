Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham have made an approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

The 33-year-old Denmark international is without a club after his contract with United expired at the end of the 2024-25 season.

And now the Championship newcomers have reportedly made an ambitious proposal to sign him.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots told the Daily Mail: “Wrexham are really upgrading everything both on and off the field, and it is a hugely impressive project, as you can see from the presence of people like (chief executive) Michael Williamson there.

Christian Eriksen has reportedly been the subject of a shock approach from Wrexham ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

“But Christian still wants to play in a first-tier competition and he absolutely wants to stay in Western Europe.

“There are some contacts going on but it has to suit both sides.”

Signing Eriksen, who has won 144 caps for Denmark and has also played for Tottenham and Brentford in the Premier League, would be a major statement of Wrexham’s Championship intent.

Eriksen made 35 appearances in all competitions for United – scoring five goals – and has also played for Ajax and Inter Milan in his distinguished career.

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have showed plenty of ambition ahead of the Red Dragons’ return to the second tier of English football after a 43-year absence.

They have already added Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, left-back Liberato Cacace, midfielders Lewis O’Brien and George Thomason and forwards Josh Windass and Ryan Hardie to their ranks after a third consecutive promotion.

It has been reported that Wrexham, who begin their Championship campaign at Southampton on August 9, have broken their transfer record twice this summer.

Wrexham have been contacted for comment.