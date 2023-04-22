Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wrexham players and club manager are speaking to the media after a win over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham is set to return to the EFL after a victory over Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons won 3-1, with Pull Mullin scoring two goals and Elliot Lee scoring one to secure the National League title.

Wrexham are promoted after 15 years of non-league football, as Phil Parkinson’s side will compete in League Two next season.

This is the club’s second full season since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

In November 2020, RR McReynolds LLC bought Wrexham AFC for £2m, following a poll among the club’s 2,000 Supporters’ Trust members who voted overwhelmingly in favour of their new owner’s takeover.