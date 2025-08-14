Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham have broken their transfer record in a deal worth up to £10million for Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead.

The 27-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year contract at SToK Cae Ras subject to international clearance.

The Red Dragons have tracked him for several weeks and the move accelerated after Ipswich signed Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

Broadhead was in the final year of his contract at Ipswich, having joined them on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Everton for £1.5m in January 2023.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to join the club.

“Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Walesdown to the SToK Cae Ras and to show that belief in us.”

Bangor-born Broadhead was in the Wrexham youth system before joining Everton at the age of 10.

Wrexham have broken their transfer record numerous times since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021.

Lewis O’Brien joined from Nottingham Forest in a reported £3m deal last month, the midfielder one of several signings as Sky Bet Championship new boys Wrexham invested heavily ahead of their first campaign in the second tier of English football for 43 years.

Broadhead becomes Wrexham’s ninth signing since they were promoted from League One last season.

He has won 14 caps for Wales, scoring twice, and would join international team-mates Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore at the SToK Cae Ras.