Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was left enraged after a collision between Manchester United goalkeeper and Paul Mullin left the League Two side’s star striker with a punctured lung.

Mullin collided with Nathan Bishop after just 12 minutes with the 28-year-old needing extensive medical treatment on the pitch before groggily walking off the field with an oxygen mask around his neck.

The forward, who scored 38 goals last season as Wrexham achieved promotion out of the National League, was sent to hospital and will now likely miss Wrexham’s season opener against MK Dons in ten days.

“I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you,” Parkinson said after the game. “It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all.

“It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goal-scoring opportunity it’s still a dangerous challenge, so if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously, Paul Mullin is our talisman.

“I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.”

The incident marred what was otherwise a hugely successful night for Wrexham as the team picked up their second successive victory as part of their US pre-season tour.

Ryan Reynolds was unable to make the San Diego friendly but fellow owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance as the League Two new boys triumphed at sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham against a United side mostly comprised of Under-21 players, with Marc Jurado scoring for Travis Binnion’s side on a night when Dan Gore was sent off.

United boss Erik ten Hag watched from the bench as Lee and Hayden gave Parkinson’s men a half-time lead before Gore was red-carded for a tackle on Andy Cannon early in a second half that saw Dalby head home from close range in front of a 34,248 crowd.

Wrexham conclude their US tour on Saturday against Philadelphia II before travelling home to prepare for their first game of the season. The Welsh side take on newly-relegated MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground on August 5th.

Additional reporting by PA