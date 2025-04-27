Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham AFC, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have secured a historic promotion to the Championship, moving them one step closer to their ambitious Premier League dream.

The club won promotion from League One with a decisive 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the SToK Racecourse on Saturday, a match witnessed by the celebrity owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds, reflecting on the journey in an Instagram post on Sunday, recalled the initial skepticism that greeted their audacious Premier League goal.

He shared: "We’ve been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened.

"I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, ‘The PremierLeague.’

"People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding."

The Deadpool actor added he feels at “home” in Wrexham, which he sees as a “place that values community, decency and history”.

He cited their “respect” for the 1934 mining fire, the Gresford Colliery disaster, and “feeling of hope and miracles created” by ex-Wrexham and Manchester United footballer Mickey Thomas, who was also at the match on Saturday.

Reynolds said Wrexham “made history” with their third promotion, and added “that doesn’t happen without the wisdom of (manager) Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff, or the talent” of the team.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds, left, and Mickey Thomas celebrate during Wrexham’s 3-0 win ( PA )

He said he “watched Sam Smith create a frightening blend between football and martial arts, scoring our second goal yesterday”, following midfielder Oliver Rathbone taking an early lead with the first.

“The stadium feels like a church,” Reynolds added.

“I know so many of you now. Since February, 2021, I’ve watched babies become regulars.

“And some regulars depart us for good. We’ve had the honour to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I’ve even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation.

“Somebody said the Welsh have the ‘heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter.’ That’s what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch (thank-you).”

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds celebrated with a kiss with his wife Blake Lively after Wrexham scored their first goal ( PA )

Alongside the post, he shared images of himself hugging McElhenney, with his wife Blake Lively, and celebrating with the team.

Since McElhenney and Reynolds’s takeover in February 2021, Wrexham earned its second promotion to League One last year, after winning a place in League Two in 2023.

They have also contributed to worldwide attention for the team through their FX documentary show Welcome To Wrexham – which has run for three series and earned eight Emmys.

A fourth season is set to air next month.

The football club has seen recent royal visits from the Prince of Wales and the King and Queen, and actors including Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney and Reynolds were honoured in 2022 by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language with the Dragon Award.