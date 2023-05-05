Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will take the field for Wrexham in a seven-a-side tournament against a women’s side of former United States internationals.

The Welsh side, which gained international attention when it was bought by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, has just secured promotion to the English Football League.

The owners themselves have been included in the Wrexham squad list for the tournament, which takes place from May 31 to June 4, alongside player-coach David Jones, former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

The Soccer Tournament, as the competition is being hailed, will feature 32-teams with a winner-takes-all $1 million prize and take place in North Carolina.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated Wrexham’s success (Action Images via Reuters) (Action Images via Reuters)

Also in Wrexham’s group are Como from Italy’s Serie B, and a team called Say Word which will pay homage to North Carolina and Historically Black Colleges Universities, and complete Group D.

If they can qualify from their group, Wrexham could come up against teams boasting the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Carlton Cole, Noah Beck and Mia Hamm.

The women’s team of former national side players will be led by Heather O’Reilly, while former United States international and Fulham midfielder Clint Dempsey will manage “Team Dempsey”.

TBT Enterprises founded The Basketball Tournament a decade ago, which grey from a 32-team five-on-five tournament, but has grown to a 64-team $1 million event and will be hoping to replicate that success with football.

Contributions from AP