Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wrexham sign James McClean thanks to Hollywood spending power

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s investment makes “Championship wages” possible for the League Two club

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 04 August 2023 19:29
Comments
(Getty Images)

James McClean has completed a move to Wrexham after the movie star-owned club reached an agreement with Wigan Athletic on a £250,000 deal.

The Welsh outfit offered the Irish international what are described as "Championship wages" as they make their own return to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

That rise has come due to Wrexham's immense commercial potential under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and such a move is a sign of how they plan to quickly accelerate through League Two, as well.

McClean had experienced very different issues at finance-stricken Wigan over the last season, but was still expected to stay there. The offer from Wrexham proved too good to turn down, though, and the Independent was been told the winger quickly became unlikely to feature in the opening League One fixture away to Derby County - with the move soon being confirmed within hours.

Wrexham start their own campaign at home to MK Dons on Saturday, having spent part of pre-season Stateside playing against the likes of Chelsea, LA Galaxy’s second-string side and a team of Manchester United youngsters.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in