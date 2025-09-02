Craig Bellamy: Wrexham’s story can make Wales a stronger footballing nation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy admits to being “captivated” by Wrexham’s story and believes the influence of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will benefit the Wales national side.

Wrexham signed Wales internationals Danny Ward, Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead in the summer transfer window after going up to the Sky Bet Championship following three successive promotions.

Ward and Broadhead are expected to miss Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan with injury.

But should Moore play in Astana he would become the first Wrexham player to represent Wales since Steve Evans in 2008 when the Red Dragons were a non-league club.

“I think we’re all captivated by the journey of Wrexham,” Wales manager Bellamy said about the club’s rise since Reynolds and Mac bought the then-National League club in February 2021.

“It’s been amazing for Welsh football and hopefully now in a number of years we’ll see young players coming through.

“Surely, whether it’s Swansea, Newport, Cardiff, Wrexham, the better they do the better chance we have of being a stronger nation in football.”

Moore has made a big impact since arriving from Sheffield United, with four goals in five games for Phil Parkinson’s side.

The 6ft 5in striker was on target again on Saturday as Wrexham claimed their first Championship victory by winning 2-0 at Millwall.

Bellamy said: “There isn’t similarities to how I play to how Wrexham play. It’s different ways, no right or wrong way for this.

“But the way Wrexham play will definitely suit Kieffer. I feel that when I’ve watched him play for Wrexham.

“It will be nice for Broady (Broadhead) to get a consistent run of playing week in, week out.

“With the fee Wrexham paid it looks like he will get that, and that leaves me really excited because I believe there’s a really good footballer there.

“He has the benchmarks, the intensity, to really flourish there.

“Wardy had a tricky spell last year (at Leicester) and came through it mentally as well.

“I’m delighted to see him playing for Wrexham as it’s his club.”

Moore says he is “loving” life at Wrexham after watching their climb through the divisions of English football.

He said: “I’ve been following it all the way, it’s been a monumental rise and now to be part of it is incredible.

“I’ve been loving every bit of it and it (the Welsh connection) can only be a positive thing.

“It’s about creating partnerships and me and Broady playing up front at Wrexham now can only help.”