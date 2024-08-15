Support truly

The Football Association has handed control of the top two tiers of women’s football in England to Women’s Professional Leagues Limited.

Ownership of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship has been transferred to WPLL from the FA in time for the 2024-25 season.

An agreement to form a new organisation similar to the Premier League was reached in November last year, with each club in the women’s top two tiers becoming a shareholder.

WPLL chief executive officer Nikki Doucet, former general manager of Nike Women UK & Ireland, said: “Women’s football in England has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, marked by increased fan engagement, rising attendance at matches, and a surge in participation at all levels.

“We are fiercely committed to building on this momentum by creating a thriving landscape which prioritises the welfare and development of players, fosters and excites a vibrant fan community, and nurtures the sport’s growth.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the FA for its outstanding work in developing the sport.

“We look forward to building upon this solid foundation and elevating women’s professional football in England to unprecedented levels.”

WPLL said it will be supported by the Premier League “through a cooperation and funding agreement”, which includes a £20m interest-free loan. The loan is in addition to the £21m the Premier League has invested into developing women’s football at all levels between 2022 and 2025.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “This is a key moment in the development of the professional women’s game in England and we are pleased to be able to support WPLL both financially and by providing expertise in a number of key areas.

“We look forward to being closely involved in this exciting period for women’s football.”

Chelsea won the title last season ( Getty Images )

The FA, which has run the WSL since it was launched in 2010, formed a new working group, made up of 10 chief executives from clubs in the top two tiers, in February 2023 to explore the best way to hand over control.

It was announced the following November that a new club-owned company would be formed to oversee the women’s professional game.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “We are very proud of the growth that, together with the clubs, we have driven in the women’s professional game.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to establish and evolve our leagues to be among the best in the world.

“Now is the opportunity for Nikki to lead the next phase of growth, with an independent company purely focused on women’s professional football.

“I have no doubt that she and the team will take the leagues to new heights, and we look forward to supporting them on this exciting journey.”