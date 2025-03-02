Manchester United close gap in WSL as Chelsea held by Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women's Super League leaders Chelsea earned a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while Manchester United closed the gap at the top of the standings to five points thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

United took advantage of Chelsea's result, with both goals coming in the first half.

Melvine Malard opened the scoring in the 19th minute, collecting a pass from Maya Le Tissier just inside the Leicester half and charged forward into the area before slotting past the keeper.

Malard turned provider for the second, threading a pass through to Leah Galton in the box who doubled their lead in added time before the break with a first-time finish to seal United's seventh successive league win.

Chelsea now have 41 points, with United on 36. Manchester City moved provisionally into third spot on 31 points with a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur, one ahead of Arsenal who host West Ham United later on Sunday.

open image in gallery Lauren James secured a point for Chelsea with a second half equaliser over Brighton ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Champions Chelsea, in pursuit of a sixth successive WSL title, were given a real scare by Brighton, despite taking the lead in the 16th minute through a Sandy Baltimore volleyed strike.

Marisa Olislagers levelled for the hosts six minutes later, netting from a difficult angle and Brighton were in front three minutes before the break with Vicky Losada finishing off a cross from Rachel McLauchlan.

Chelsea avoided their first defeat of the season in the 61st minute, when substitute Mayra Ramirez had her effort saved but Lauren James was there to smash the rebound to the net, although she did look to be offside when the initial shot was taken.

Brighton held on under extreme pressure to become only the second side this season to deny Chelsea a win. They remain fifth in the table on 19 points, and are now without a victory in seven league games.

open image in gallery Man City defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the WSL ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Arsenal came from two goals down to triumph 4-3 against West Ham with Chloe Kelly on the scoresheet again. Kelly slotted in a response after the Gunners had gone 2-0 down inside the first 12 minutes.

Shekeira Martinez restored the Hammers’ two-goal cushion after half-time but Arsenal netted three goals, including a decisive penalty from Mariona Caldentey, in six minutes to run out winners on the day.

England captain Leah Williamson also scored as the Gunners regained third place.

City, meanwhile, went ahead at Spurs through Vivianne Miedema in the 11th minute but Bethany England had the hosts level 13 minutes before the break. Aoba Fujino netted City's winner 12 minutes from time.

Liverpool won 1-0 away to bottom side Crystal Palace. Palace failed to deal with a corner and the ball fell perfectly for Liverpool defender Jasmine Matthews to tap-in from inside the six-yard box in the 10th minute.

That goal was enough to earn all three points for Liverpool, who had Amber Whiteley as interim manager after they parted ways with Matt Beard this week. Liverpool are sixth on 18 points, moving one point ahead of Spurs.

Palace appointed Norwegian Leif Smerud as their new coach on Saturday, but they remain rooted to the foot of the table on six points, four adrift of Aston Villa, who lost 2-0 at home to Everton.