Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.

Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike of her own.

Meanwhile, Manchester City extended their winning run with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Gareth Taylor’s side had their worst start to a WSL season this campaign but look to have shaken off their poor form and have bounced back with four consecutive league wins.

Georgia Stanway fired home in the opening five minutes and Vicky Losada doubled their lead before half-time. England star Stanway added another in the 75th minute to secure the three points.

Taylor said: “Really pleased for Georgia. We’ve challenged her. We know she’s more than capable of scoring goals and she’s providing real quality. She’s been impressive recently, playing in various positions, and she’s doing a really good job for the team.”

Georgia Stanway grabbed a double (Getty Images)

The weekend action isn’t over as Leicester City host Brighton and Tottenham face West Ham on Sunday.

Defending champions Chelsea’s match at Everton was called off due to Covid cases and injuries in the hosts’ squad. The latest postponement means the Blues haven’t played a match since mid-December.

Arsenal’s match against Reading has also has been rescheduled due to Covid and injuries.