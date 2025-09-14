Sam Kerr picks up where she left off for Chelsea after 20-month injury absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Kerr scored on her first Chelsea appearance for 20 months as the champions maintained their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season with a 3-1 win away to Aston Villa.

The Australia international scrambled the ball home in stoppage time after being sent on as a substitute in the second half, as Sonia Bompastor's side were made to work for their victory by a dogged home performance at Villa Park.

Aggie Beever-Jones had earlier given Chelsea the lead with her second of the season before Ebony Salmon levelled. A Missy Bo Kearns own-goal made it 2-1 before Kerr capped her comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

open image in gallery Chelsea celebrated Sam Kerr’s goal in a convincing 3-1 win ( Getty Images )

Manchester United bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by thrashing London City Lionesses 5-1.

Marc Skinner's five-star side returned to the top of the table three days after their first-leg European qualifying defeat against Norwegian side Brann.

First-half goals from defenders Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere were added to by Melvine Malard's quick-fire brace after the interval in Bromley.

Former United forward Nikita Parris scored a consolation for the hosts after Millie Turner was carried off on a stretcher before Jess Park – making her first WSL start since arriving from Manchester City – added a brilliant fifth.

open image in gallery Man United outclassed London City Lionesses 5-1 ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

Liverpool’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 away by 10-player Leicester to leave new boss Gareth Taylor still searching for a first point.

The Reds had been thumped 4-1 by Everton at Anfield in their opening match and things got no better as Emily van Egmond's headed goal on the hour sent them to a second defeat in two matches.

Van Egmond nodded past goalkeeper Faye Kirby from Janice Cayman's fine cross from the right. It came minutes after Shannon O'Brien had been sent off for Leicester after being shown a second yellow card.

Tottenham earned back-to-back wins to start their campaign after they came out on top with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

After clinching all three points in their opener against West Ham, Olga Ahtinen put Spurs on course for another win and Cathinka Tandberg's lobbed effort four minutes after the break secured the points.