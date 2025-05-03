Reading takeover deal agreed with former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig has agreed a deal to take over Reading in principle and end the tumultuous reign under Dai Yongge.

Reading announced that Redwood Holdings Limited, owned by Couhig and Todd Trosclair, are set to purchase Dai’s shares, plus the Select Car Leasing Stadium and Bearwood Park training ground.

In March, Dai was disqualified under the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test and had been ordered to divest or risk the imposition of sanctions, including Reading being suspended from Sky Bet League One.

Following a takeover agreement, the EFL has agreed to extend its deadline for Dai, who became the club’s majority shareholder in 2017, to divest his interests until its next board meeting on Thursday.

A club statement said: “Reading Football Club is pleased to announce the sale in principle of the club to Redwood Holdings Limited.

“The formal completion of the transaction is subject to final legal technicalities but is fully expected to be completed shortly.”

Couhig had been close to agreeing a deal with Chinese businessman Dai last year before the sale process collapsed late on.

The Royals have been placed under a number of transfer embargoes and been handed points deductions totalling 18 points under Dai’s ownership.

Reading manager Noel Hunt described the prospective takeover as “a 100 per cent step in the right direction”.

Speaking after his side missed out on the League One play-off places, losing 4-2 at home to Barnsley in their final game of the season, Hunt said: “We have to have conversations.

“Rob was here today and he said how happy he is and how proud he is of the job we’ve done.

“It’s great news, it really is. It’s really positive.”

Reading fans’ protest group Sell Before We Dai also welcomed the news, saying in a statement: “It’s a day which we thought, at times, may never happen.

“We are incredibly relieved and happy that Reading Football Club are finally under new ownership. In the eight years of the Dai Yongge era, every single element of our club went backwards.

“Today is a day for celebration and that starts by welcoming Rob Couhig. Thank you for not giving up on us, thank you for saving our 153-year-old club from oblivion.”