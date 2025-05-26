Xabi Alonso pays tribute to predecessor Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid unveiling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xabi Alonso paid tribute to his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti as he was formally unveiled as the new Real Madrid manager on Monday.

The Spanish giants confirmed the appointment of their former midfielder on a three-year contract on Sunday.

Ancelotti, who guided the club to three Champions League triumphs and two LaLiga successes across two spells, stood down after Saturday’s final game of the season against Real Sociedad.

Alonso is rated as one of the game’s brightest young coaches, having taken Bayer Leverkusen to Bundesliga title success last year.

The 43-year-old, who played 236 matches for Real from 2009-2014, said at his official presentation: “It is a very special day and I am going to have it marked on my calendar for life.

“I am very happy to be here, in my home. I have been away for some years but the connection with Real Madrid has always been there.

“It is the start of a new era and I want to thank the president for having the confidence and thinking I am the right person to lead this new era, which I will face with energy and enthusiasm.

“An era with Ancelotti has closed. He was my coach, he made his mark on me and was a great influence. Without his teachings I would not be here.

“I carry his legacy with honour and I am proud to be in a place where he did so well. I hope to be able to fulfil expectations.”

Alonso takes over a team that finished second in LaLiga to Barcelona this term and exited the Champions League after defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Alonso, who also amassed 113 Spain caps and had a five-year spell at Liverpool in his playing career, said: “We are stating a new age and I feel we have a great team.

“That gives me reason to come here with energy and motivation to get the best out of them and build a good team.

“We can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and the titles we have won.

“I want to pass the emotions to the fans and that they enjoy and are proud of the team.”