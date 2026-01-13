Xabi Alonso releases statement following shock sacking from Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xabi Alonso has lamented the failure of his seven-month stint as Real Madrid manager but has put aside dressing room tensions to thank his players in his first public statement following his Bernabeu departure.

The Spanish coach was hired from Bayer Leverkusen after a stunning run in the Bundesliga, with the Basque helping to dethrone Bayern Munich and end a run of 11 successive league titles, but he quickly found himself under pressure amid mixed results this season.

Real Madrid’s 4-3 loss to Barcelona in the Supercopa final proved to be the final straw, which saw internal tensions play out on the pitch when star striker Kylian Mbappe was captured urging his teammates to defy their manager, who was calling on the team to form a guard of honour for their rivals.

The Independent understands that Alonso had “lost the dressing room” very early on into his Real Madrid tenure but while recognising that his spell in the Spanish capital did not go to plan, Alonso chose not to express any ill-will to his now former colleagues.

“This professional stage is over, and it didn't go as we would have liked,” he wrote on Instagram. “Coaching Real Madrid has been an honor and a responsibility.

“I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best.”

Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate of Alonso’s with Spain, Liverpool and Real Madrid, has been appointed his successor after impressing as coach of Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team.

Alonso’s reign began with a run to the Club World Cup semi-finals in the summer before 13 wins in 14 games, but the tide began to turn against him in November with a Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Results since then have been mixed, though he was given the backing from some of his players in early December with Jude Bellingham saying: "The manager's been great. I personally have a great relationship with him, a lot of the lads do as well.

"After the first run of games we had some really great conversations internally and we felt we were on the back side of that form. In the past couple of games we let ourselves down again.

open image in gallery Xabi Alonso was under intense scrutiny at Real Madrid after a downturn in results ( AP )

“No one’s downing tools, no one’s complaining and moaning, thinking the season is over.”

However, the latest defeat to Barcelona appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for Alonso, who was swiftly replaced with Arbeloa following the announcement of his sacking.

As Real Madrid boss, Alonso won 24 of his 34 games in charge with four draws and six defeats across all competitions since his appointment in the summer of 2025 but he clashed with high-profile players such as Vinicius Jr and Real president Florentino Perez.