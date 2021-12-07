Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 06:55
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta attempt a cross toward goal during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match at Allianz Stadium, Turin (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is believed to be nearing his exit from Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Spanish publication El Nacional, says the 32-year-old is in advanced talks with Barcelona with manager Xavi reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.

Staying with Barcelona, the Daily Express, via Mundo Deportivo, says Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race for Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Red Devils believed to be among a number of clubs to make the France international an offer.

Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell is on Eddie Howe’s radar (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has marked Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell as the first signing of the new era at St James’ Park. The Sun reports the Magpies have £20m set aside to entice the 21-year-old to Tyneside once the transfer window opens.

Newcastle’s spending plans do not stop there however, with the Daily Mirror reporting the club is willing to double the salaries of Burnley defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in a bid to get them to quit the Clarets.

Players to watch

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Frenkie de Jong: The Daily Star, via El Nacional, reports new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is eyeing a move for the Barcelona midfielder.

Folarin Balogun: Arsenal look set to agree to a January loan exit for the 20-year-old forward, according to the Daily Express.

