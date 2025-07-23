Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be able to join Sunderland this summer, with the Switzerland midfielder heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

The Black Cats had appeared to be closing in on a deal for the former Arsenal captain as they continue a spending spree that has exceeded £100m this summer, with the club keen to add top-flight experience to their squad as they look to beat the drop next season.

But former Manchester United boss Ten Hag, who has already seen Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah depart since succeeding Xabi Alonso at the end of last season, is resisting the proposed move.

The Dutchman told reporters: "The agent can say anything, but this club has sold three important players - and we won't sell any more players. That's not possible.

"Granit is a leader. He signed for five years here and has three more years left. He's too important for us to let go."

open image in gallery Granit Xhaka has impressed since joining Leverkusen ( Getty Images )

Leverkusen stand to earn up to £145m from the sales of Wirtz and Frimpong to Liverpool, though Jonathan Tah left on a free to join direct rivals Bayern Munich.

The German club recently signed Jarell Quansah from Liverpool for £35m as a replacement for Tah, while Malik Tillman arrives from PSV Eindhoven for a similar fee to replace Wirtz.

Xhaka, 32, won the FA Cup twice during a seven-year spell at Arsenal and has previously played for Basel and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He left Arsenal for Leverkusen in 2023 and helped the German club to Bundesliga success in his first season. He made 49 appearances in all competitions - 10 of them in the Champions League - during the last campaign, but is said to be keen on a move to Sunderland, who were promoted to the top flight via the play-offs last season.

The Black Cats are expected to continue to pursue a move for Xhaka, with more signings expected after the recent collapse of a move for Sassuolo striker Armand Lauriente.

Additional reporting by PA