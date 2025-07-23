Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag hits back at Granit Xhaka’s agent over Sunderland transfer claims
Leverkusen boss ten Hag claims that the Swiss midfielder will not be joining the Black Cats this summer
Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be able to join Sunderland this summer, with the Switzerland midfielder heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.
The Black Cats had appeared to be closing in on a deal for the former Arsenal captain as they continue a spending spree that has exceeded £100m this summer, with the club keen to add top-flight experience to their squad as they look to beat the drop next season.
But former Manchester United boss Ten Hag, who has already seen Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah depart since succeeding Xabi Alonso at the end of last season, is resisting the proposed move.
The Dutchman told reporters: "The agent can say anything, but this club has sold three important players - and we won't sell any more players. That's not possible.
"Granit is a leader. He signed for five years here and has three more years left. He's too important for us to let go."
Leverkusen stand to earn up to £145m from the sales of Wirtz and Frimpong to Liverpool, though Jonathan Tah left on a free to join direct rivals Bayern Munich.
The German club recently signed Jarell Quansah from Liverpool for £35m as a replacement for Tah, while Malik Tillman arrives from PSV Eindhoven for a similar fee to replace Wirtz.
Xhaka, 32, won the FA Cup twice during a seven-year spell at Arsenal and has previously played for Basel and Borussia Monchengladbach.
He left Arsenal for Leverkusen in 2023 and helped the German club to Bundesliga success in his first season. He made 49 appearances in all competitions - 10 of them in the Champions League - during the last campaign, but is said to be keen on a move to Sunderland, who were promoted to the top flight via the play-offs last season.
The Black Cats are expected to continue to pursue a move for Xhaka, with more signings expected after the recent collapse of a move for Sassuolo striker Armand Lauriente.
Additional reporting by PA
