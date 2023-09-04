Jump to content

Football rumours: Door not closed on Joao Palhinha’s Bayern Munich move

Meanwhile, Yannick Carrasco seems likely to ditch Europe after a juicy offer from Saudi Arabia.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 04 September 2023 07:09
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

The now-closed transfer window may have left Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha with the crumbled wreck of a failed deal with Bayern Munich, but, according to the Daily Mail, there is still room for a deal to be done eventually.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco seems likely to ditch Europe after a juicy offer from Saudi Arabia. As per the Daily Star, Saudi pro League club Al Shabab is to offer the 30-year-old £12.8million to sign on before the Saudi trade window closes.

Across the pond , Wayne Rooney looks like he could soon be parting ways with DC United after the US club left him on read when he tried to kick off negotiations for a new contract, the Daily Mail reports.

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: ESPN reports the 37-year-old defender is closing in on a deal to return to Sevilla. He has been a free agent since July, when his Paris St Germain contract expired.

