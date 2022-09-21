Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Football rumours: Graham Potter wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku could head to Spurs as part of any potential deal, it is reported.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 21 September 2022 07:43
Comments
Harry Kane is currently on England duty (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane is currently on England duty (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is keen on bringing England striker Harry Kane to Chelsea, reports The Sun via Calciomercatoweb. The report claims Potter could finance any potential deal by offering Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku plus cash.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for “surprise talks” with Ligue 1 side Nice and is “in line to replace” the club’s “under-pressure boss” Lucien Favre, the Daily Mail reports via FootMercato. The Argentine could return to the dugout after he was sacked by PSG in the summer despite guiding the club to league glory.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero have both been left stranded due to visa delays caused by US Embassy closures following the death of the Queen, according to the Daily Mirror via TyC Sports. The two Argentina internationals were set to travel to Miami for a pair of friendlies, but delays reportedly meant they could not get their visas in time.

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure is reportedly helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

The Daily Mail writes that former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany. The 39-year-old is completing his coaching badges and working in Tottenham’s academy, and is said to have spent two days with the Under-21s at St George’s Park, working with head coach Lee Carsley and his team.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Youri Tielemans: Sky Sports reports that the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder has said he does not regret staying at Leicester this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is “angry and perplexed” that the previous regime did not move for the 22-year-old midfielder before he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in