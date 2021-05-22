Late goals earn Altrincham long-awaited win against Yeovil

Altrincham ended a seven-game winless run in the Vanarama National League by snatching a thrilling 4-3 success over Yeovil courtesy of two late goals.

Josh Hancock struck from close range to claim the winner deep into added time after Tom Peers levelled a helter-skelter encounter with just five minutes to go.

Yeovil had overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to lead courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Sonupe, Joe Quigley and Charlie Lee during a frantic second-half spell.

But Phil Parkinson’s hosts, who were in complete control at the break after Connor Kirby and Dan Mooney each found the net, rallied to register an overdue victory having taken just a single point from the previous 21 available.