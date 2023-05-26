A closer look at the goals that lit up the 2022-23 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another high-quality Premier League season is drawing to a close and there have been a number of brilliant goals throughout it.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the strikes that have lit up the season.

Newcastle needed something special to keep their early unbeaten run intact and Allan Saint-Maximin delivered. With the clock approaching 90 minutes, the winger sent a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the area into the bottom corner to earn a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Miguel Almiron (v Fulham, October)

Newcastle enjoyed their Autumn trip down by the Thames with a 4-1 romp at Fulham and Miguel Almiron scored a brilliant goal. The winger played a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and delivered a sublime volley from an angle that made it 2-0.

Leicester did not have much to shout about during the season, but their 4-0 win at Wolves in October was a rare day in the sun. And it all started with a special goal from Youri Tielemans, who spanked a clearance into the top corner from 20 yards.

Demarai Gray (v Man City, December)

Everton earned one of the biggest shocks of the season when they stole a point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. And Demarai Gray’s goal was worthy of it as he curled in to the top corner from the angle of the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford (v Arsenal, January)

The England forward had a brilliant individual campaign and scored a fine solo goal in a thrilling game at Arsenal, which Manchester United lost 3-2.

Willian (v Nottm Forest, February)

The Brazilian veteran had one of the best seasons of his career for Fulham and there was nothing better than his goal in the home win over Forest. He picked up the ball at the far post, made light work of Renan Lodi and then sent in a curling effort that beat four Forest defenders and went into the top corner.

Jonny (v Leeds, March)

There was not much to shout about for Wolves during their home game with Leeds, other than a brilliant goal by Jonny. The Portuguese defender, who was later sent off, latched on to a stray pass and sent a 40-yard first-time volley into an unguarded net as his side went down 4-2.

Matheus Nunes (v Chelsea, April)

Wolves claimed back-to-back goal of the month wins thanks to Matheus Nunes’ impressive strike in the 1-0 win against Chelsea. The ball fell to the Portuguese at the far post and he thundered a first time shot across goal and into the top corner of the goal.

Erling Haaland (v Southampton, April)

Having scored so many goals throughout the course of the season it was inevitable that one of them was going to be special. And his second of two in a 4-1 romp at Southampton fitted the bill as he produced a stunning overhead kick from Jack Grealish’s cross.

Ilkay Gundogan (v Everton, May)

The City machine was in full flow and Ilkay Gundogan got things going at Everton with a sublime opener. Captain for the day, the Germany international controlled Riyad Mahrez’s cross on his knee and, with his back to goal, flicked the ball past Jordan Pickford and into the net.