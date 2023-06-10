Jump to content

Aston Villa sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester

The 26-year-old midfielder will join on July 1 when his Foxes contract expires.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 10 June 2023 18:57
Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa on July 1 after his contract at Leicester expires (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Belgium international Youri Tielemans when his contract with relegated Leicester expires.

Villa have confirmed the 26-year-old midfielder will join them on July 1 after four years at the King Power Stadium.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

“The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”

Tielemans joined Leicester from Monaco in a £40million deal in July 2019 after a successful loan spell during the second half of the previous season, having begun his career with Anderlecht.

In all, he made 195 appearances for the Foxes and scored 28 goals, including the spectacular winner as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final.

He also represented his country at the finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and Euro 2020.

