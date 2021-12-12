Newcastle misery as Leicester’s Youri Tielemans marks milestone in style

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace saw off Everton, while Burnley and West Ham drew a blank.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 December 2021 18:39
Comments
Youri Tielemans struck twice for the Foxes on his 100th Premier League appearance (Nick Potts/PA)
Youri Tielemans struck twice for the Foxes on his 100th Premier League appearance (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Newcastle remain deep in relegation trouble after losing 4-0 at Leicester on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans struck twice as the Foxes recovered from their Europa League exit following defeat away to Napoli on Thursday night.

Tielemans converted a penalty to give Leicester the lead shortly before half-time, before Patson Daka finished off a sweeping move to add a second in the 57th minute.

James Maddison set up Tielemans, making his 100th Premier League appearance, again with nine minutes left before the England midfielder got on the scoresheet himself late on.

Recommended

Defeat leaves Newcastle second from bottom, three points from safety, while Leicester climb to eighth.

In Sunday’s late kick-off, Conor Gallagher scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Midfielder Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time, slotting in Jordan Ayew’s pass after Demarai Gray had given away possession on the edge of the Everton area.

Centre-back James Tomkins doubled Crystal Palace’s lead after 61 minutes when he slotted in at the post following a corner.

Substitute Salomon Rondon gave Everton a lifeline with 21 minutes left, but Gallagher crashed home a superb second in stoppage time to secure victory for the Eagles.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope made a couple of keys saves against West Ham at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Earlier, Burnley had edged a point closer to hauling themselves out of the relegation zone following a goalless draw against West Ham at Turf Moor.

Recommended

Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope made good saves to deny Issa Diop and Said Benrahma in either half of what was a frustrating afternoon for the Hammers.

David Moyes’ men remain fourth – but now only a point ahead of Manchester United, while Burnley are 18th, two points behind Watford and with a match in hand.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in