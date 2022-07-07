Football rumours: Arsenal race Manchester United to sign Youri Tielemans

Mikel Arteta believes his £30m deal for Tielemans is solid

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 07 July 2022 07:41
Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United in a race to sign 25-year-old Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun (David Davies/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United in a race to sign 25-year-old Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun. The paper writes that boss Mikel Arteta believes his £30million deal for Tielemans is solid despite the interest from Old Trafford and also from Newcastle.

And the same paper reports that Arteta is looking to get rid of seven players to to fund their spending this summer. The club have already spent £83m on Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinos and Matt Turner, but are hoping to secure more fresh faces.

Everton are planning to fend off interest in their 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon by handing him a new contract, according to The Times. Newcastle have joined the ranks of clubs interested in the England Under-21 international, with a link to Tottenham also being reported.

And boss Frank Lampard may use the same approach to keep 25-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

Morgan Gibbs-White: talkSPORT reports Crystal Palace believe they can beat Everton and Nottingham Forest to sign the 22-year-old Wolves midfielder.

Jesse Lingard: ESPN reports the 29-year-old midfielder will fly to the US to hold talks with Major League Soccer sides.

